Feb 20 (Reuters) - Heartland Bank Ltd:

* ‍NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$31.1M FOR HALF YEAR INCREASE OF SEVEN PERCENT​

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$93.9 MILLION, UP 13.1%‍​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND NZ$0.035 PER SECURITY

* SEES FY NPAT AT UPPER-END OF RANGE OF NZ$65.0 MILLION TO NZ$68.0 MLN‍​