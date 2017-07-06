FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Heartland Express acquires Interstate Distributor Co
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 6, 2017 / 12:57 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Heartland Express acquires Interstate Distributor Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Heartland Express Inc:

* Heartland Express acquires interstate distributor co.

* Heartland Express Inc - transaction enterprise value of approximately $113 million

* Heartland Express Inc - heartland acquired 100pct of IDC's outstanding stock from Saltchuk for cash.

* Heartland Express Inc - heartland expects to pay off all of IDC's debt after deal closing.

* Heartland Express Inc - transaction was funded through $94 million of heartland's existing cash, plus assumption of approximately $23 million of IDC's debt

* Heartland Express Inc - based on expected synergies, transaction is expected to be accretive to heartland's earnings in first full quarter of operations

* Heartland Express Inc - acquired 100pct of outstanding stock of Interstate Distributer Co Of Tacoma, Washington from Saltchuk Resources Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.