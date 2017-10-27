FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heartland Express reports Q3 EPS of $0.09
October 27, 2017 / 2:08 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Heartland Express reports Q3 EPS of $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Heartland Express Inc:

* Heartland Express, Inc. reports revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 revenue $182 million versus I/B/E/S view $207.4 million

* Says qtrly ‍basic earnings per share of $0.10​

* Says ‍has ability to repurchase an additional 3.3 million shares under current authorization​

* Says ‍aside from challenges of IDC acquisition integration, co was “heavily impacted” by two hurricanes in Texas & Florida​

* Says ‍currently anticipates a total of about $45 million to $50 million in net capital expenditures for calendar year​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.09‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

