BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA says will acquire Signature Bancshares in Minnesota
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 13, 2017 / 11:19 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA says will acquire Signature Bancshares in Minnesota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Heartland Financial USA Inc:

* Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will acquire Signature Bancshares, Inc. in Minnesota

* Heartland Financial USA Inc - deal for ‍$53.4 million​

* Heartland Financial USA Inc - ‍following completion of transaction, combined organization will operate under Minnesota Bank & Trust brand name​

* Heartland Financial USA Inc - ‍expects transaction to be accretive to earnings per share within first year of combined operations​

* Heartland - as per deal, Signature shareholders will receive 0.0610 shares of Heartland stock, $0.335 in cash for each share of Signature stock​

* Heartland-Co, Signature ‍anticipate transaction to qualify as tax-free exchange with respect to stock consideration received by signature​ shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
