Nov 7 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc

* Heat Biologics Inc - ‍on Nov. 3, 2017, co terminated its at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital markets & co, dated Aug. 15, 2016​

* Heat Biologics Inc - ‍no additional sales of company's common stock will be made pursuant to agreement