Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hebei Yangyuan Zhihui Beverage Co Ltd :

* HEBEI YANGYUAN ZHIHUI BEVERAGE CO LTD SAYS IT SETS PRICING FOR SHANGHAI IPO AT 78.73 YUAN ($12.43) A SHARE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nkO2mZ ($1 = 6.3328 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)