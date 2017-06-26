FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 10:45 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hebron Tech signs framework agreement to form JV with Ukrainian company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Hebron Technology Co Ltd

* Hebron technology co., ltd. Signs framework agreement to form jv with ukrainian company

* Hebron technology co-co, ‍biopromin agreed to establish jv to develop, manufacture, market biopromin's proprietary noninvasive blood analyzing devices in china​

* Hebron technology co says ‍jv will be based in konggang new area, longgang district, wenzhou city, zhejiang province with registered capital of $5 million​

* Hebron technology co ltd- hebron will own 80% of jv, with biopromin owning remaining 20%

* Hebron technology co ltd - ‍biopromin will also have right of first refusal to acquire an additional 5% ownership in jv from hebron​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

