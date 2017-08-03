FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
BRIEF-Hecla Mining reports Q2 loss per share of $0.06
August 3, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Hecla Mining reports Q2 loss per share of $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co -

* Hecla reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $134.3 million

* Quarterly all in sustaining cost, after by-product credits, of $9.97 per silver ounce, a 22 percent decrease

* With significant exploration discoveries at San Sebastian, expecting to extend life of that project through 2020

* Higher grade, lower waste tons moved in H2 2017 at Casa Berardi should significantly impact production and cost per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

