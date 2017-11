Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co

* Hecla reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 sales $140.8 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly ‍gold production of 63,046 ounces, up 21% from Q3 2016​