Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co:

* HECLA REPORTS 3.3 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER AND 63,046 OUNCES OF GOLD PRODUCTION IN THIRD QUARTER 2017

* HECLA MINING CO - SEES ‍LEAD PRODUCTION OF 5,368 TONS IN Q3 ; SEES ZINC PRODUCTION OF 14,498 TONS​ IN Q3