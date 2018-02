Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co:

* HECLA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY SALES $160.11 MILLION VERSUS $164.25 MILLION

* ‍CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $220 MILLION AT YEAR END, AN INCREASE OF ABOUT $21 MILLION​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION 60,964 OUNCES VERSUS 63,150 OUNCES‍​

* QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.04

* ‍SEES 2018E CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (EXCLUDING CAPITALIZED INTEREST) $95-$105 MILLION​