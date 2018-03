Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hoegh Lng Partners Lp:

* HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 REVENUE $37.6 MILLION

* ‍PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL TIME CHARTER REVENUES OF $37.6 MILLION FOR Q4 2017, VERSUS $23.3 MILLION TIME CHARTER REVENUES FOR Q4 2016​

* PRELIMINARY QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT PUBLIC $0.63

* HOEGH LNG PARTNERS - ‍MANAGEMENT EXPECTS RECOMMENDING TO BOARD RAISE IN PARTNERSHIP‘S DISTRIBUTION TO COMMON,SUBORDINATED UNITS WITH RESPECT TO Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: