BRIEF-Heidelberg Pharma plans capital measure to fund its ATAC development programs

Nov 3 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG

* PLANS CAPITAL MEASURE TO FUND ITS ATAC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* ‍NEW SHARES AND CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BE OFFERED FOR SUBSCRIPTION TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍PLANS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 14.97 MILLION BY UP TO EUR 7.48 MILLION TO UP TO EUR 22.45 MILLION​

* ‍PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 14.97 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 1.00 EACH​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE PER NEW SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE DETERMINED ON 16 NOVEMBER 2017​