Feb 14 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement AG:

* SAYS TO SELL STAKE IN LEHIGH WHITE CEMENT COMPANY IN THE USA‍​

* SAYS THE ENTERPRISE VALUE OF THE TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO ABOUT USD 140 MILLION

* SAYS DISPOSAL IS PART OF OUR GLOBAL PORTFOLIO REVIEW

* CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS AND IS EXPECTED DURING THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* 51 PERCENT STAKE BEING SOLD TO THE MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS AALBORG CEMENT COMPANY, INC. AND CEMEX, INC