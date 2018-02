Feb 5 (Reuters) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :

* HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍MARK R. HARRIS TO ASSUME CFO ROLE MARCH 31, 2018​

* HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍MICHAEL CULLEN NAMED TO NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ROLE​