BRIEF-Heilan Home And Unit In Fund, Share Transfer Deals With Tencent's Affiliates

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Heilan Home Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH LINZHI TENCENT TECHNOLOGY AND NINGBO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FIRM TO SET UP INDUSTRY FUND WORTH 10.0 BILLION YUAN ($1.59 billion)

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER‘S PARTY ACTING IN CONCERT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER 238.5 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY TO TENCENT‘S SHENZHEN AFFILIATE FOR 2.5 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON FEB 5