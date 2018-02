Jan 30 (Reuters) - HEIMSTADEN AB:

* ‍HEIMSTADEN ACQUIRES SIX PROPERTIES IN GÄVLE

* ‍HEIMSTADEN HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SVEDINGER FASTIGHETER AB​

* PROPERTY VALUE OF THE SIX PROPERTIES IN CENTRAL GÄVLE AMOUNTS TO SEK 200 MILLION​

* CHANGE OF HANDS TAKES PLACE ON MARCH 1