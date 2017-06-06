BRIEF-Heineken and Molson Coors sign import agreement for sol beer in the US

June 6 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Heineken and molson coors sign import agreement for sol beer in the us

* Molson coors brewing co - financial terms are not disclosed

* ‍heineken & molson coors signed a 10-year import agreement​

* Molson coors brewing co - co will import, market and distribute sol brand in united states through its us division, millercoors, beginning this fall

* Molson coors brewing co - sol will continue to be brewed in mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: