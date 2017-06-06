BRIEF-Heineken and Molson Coors sign import agreement for sol beer in the US

June 6 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co
* Heineken and molson coors sign import agreement for sol beer in the us
* Molson coors brewing co - financial terms are not disclosed
* heineken & molson coors signed a 10-year import agreement
* Molson coors brewing co - co will import, market and distribute sol brand in united states through its us division, millercoors, beginning this fall
* Molson coors brewing co - sol will continue to be brewed in mexico