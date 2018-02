BRIEF-Heineken FY Organic Revenue (Beia) +5.0 Percent

Feb 12 (Reuters) - HEINEKEN NV:

* REG-HEINEKEN N.V. REPORTS 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS

* PROPOSED 2017 TOTAL DIVIDEND +9.7% AT EUR 1.47 PER SHARE

* ‍FY ORGANIC REVENUE (BEIA) +5.0% WITH REVENUE (BEIA) PER HECTOLITRE +2.1%​

* ECONOMIC CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN VOLATILE IN 2018

* ‍FY CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME +3.0% WITH GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS​

* IN 2018 ASSUMED A NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM CURRENCY COMPARABLE TO 2017

* ‍FY OPERATING PROFIT (BEIA) ORGANIC GROWTH OF +9.3%​

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (BEIA) EUR ‍​3.76 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.75 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE RELATED TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE EUR 2 BILLION

* ‍FY NET PROFIT (BEIA) OF EUR 2,247 MILLION, +9.3% ORGANICALLY​

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM CURRENCY IN FY 2018 COMPARABLE TO 2017

* ‍FY DILUTED EPS (BEIA) +7.0% TO EUR 3.94​

* EXPECT ENVIRONMENT WILL CONTINUE TO BE MARKED BY VOLATILITY AND UNCERTAINTY

* EXPECT FURTHER ORGANIC REVENUE AND PROFIT GROWTH FOR FYR 2018

* HEINEKEN - FOR 2018, EXCLUDING MAJOR UNFORESEEN MACRO ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS, EXPECT TO DELIVER OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN EXPANSION OF ABOUT 25BPS

* FY REVENUE AMERICAS EUR ‍​6.26 BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.29 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FOR FY 2018 EXPECTS AVERAGE INTEREST RATE (BEIA) BROADLY IN LINE WITH 2017 (2017: 3.0%), AND AN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (BEIA) OF AROUND 28%

* FY REVENUE AFRICA MIDDLE EAST & EASTERN EUROPE EUR ‍​3.06 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.14 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME 218 MHL VERSUS 216 MHL IN REUTERS POL

* FOR FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE RELATED TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE EUR 2 BILLION (2017: EUR 1.7 BILLION)

* FY REUTERS POLL: CONSOLIDATED REVENUES EUR 22.03 BILLION, NET PROFIT EUR 1.99 BILLION, NET PROFIT (BEIA) EUR 2.22 BILLION

* FY REUTERS POLL: CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT (BEIA) EUR 3.75 BILLION, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME 216 MHL

* FY REVENUE ASIA PACIFIC EUR ‍​3.00 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.01 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY REVENUE ASIA PACIFIC EUR ‍​3.00 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.01 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY REVENUE EUROPE EUR ‍​10.24 BILLION VERSUS EUR 10.31 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL