BRIEF-Heineken H1 net profit (beia) up at ‍​1.04 billion euros

July 31 (Reuters) - HEINEKEN NV:

* H1 NET PROFIT (BEIA) EUR ‍​1.04 BILLION VERSUS EUR 977 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME +2.6% WITH GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT (BEIA) EUR 1.81 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.76 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* H1 REVENUE EUR 10.48‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 10.45 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* HEINEKEN - FOR 2017 ECONOMIC CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN VOLATILE AND CONTINUE TO ASSUME A NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FX VERSUS 2016‍​

* HEINEKEN - FOR 2017 EXPECT FURTHER ORGANIC REVENUE AND PROFIT GROWTH

* Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME 57.4 MHL VERSUS 60.0 MHL IN REUTERS POLL

* WHILST ECONOMIC CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN VOLATILE, OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR ARE UNCHANGED -CEO

* H1 NET PROFIT (BEIA) EUR 1.03 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* SEES FY 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE RELATED TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE SLIGHTLY BELOW €2 BILLION (2016: €1.8 BILLION

* HEINEKEN - SEES CONTINUED MARGIN EXPANSION IN 2017 IN LINE WITH MEDIUM TERM GUIDANCE OF RISE IN OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF AROUND 40BPS

* Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME AFRICA MIDDLE EAST & EASTERN EUROPE 10.4 MHL VERSUS 10.0 MHL YEAR AGO

* HEINEKEN SAYS 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE RELATED TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE SLIGHTLY BELOW €2 BILLION

* Q2 CONS. BEER VOLUME AMERICAS 16.9 MHL VERSUS 14.6 MHL YEAR AGO

* Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME ASIA PACIFIC 6.4 MHL VERSUS 5.8 MHL YEAR AGO

* Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME EUROPE 23.7 MHL VERSUS 23.1 MHL YEAR AGO

* HEINEKEN SAYS EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR ARE UNCHANGED

* AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF €0.54 PER SHARE WILL BE PAID ON 10 AUGUST 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)