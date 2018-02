Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust :

* QTRLY REVENUE 33.4 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 12.1 MILLION RGT‍​

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 31.2 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 12 MILLION RGT ‍​

* APPROVES FINAL INCOME DISTRIBUTION FOR Q4 ENDED DEC 31 WITH INCOME DISTRIBUTION FOR SEPT 2017 OF 3.30 SEN PER UNIT‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2BpRQvl) Further company coverage: