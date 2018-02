Feb 22 (Reuters) - HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO KGAA :

* HELIAD PARTICIPATES IN A PRE-IPO WITH A MILLION INVESTMENT IN THE PROVIDER OF DIGITAL SECURITY SOLUTIONS CYAN AG

* INVESTS A SEVEN FIGURE AMOUNT INTO MUNICH BASED TECH FIRM CYAN AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8143 euros) ($1 = 0.7197 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)