March 6 (Reuters) - Helical Plc:

* ‍HELICAL PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IS HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL MAGNUS PORTFOLIO OF 20 LOGISTICS ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND M7 REAL ESTATE FOR £150M.​

* ‍PRICE ACHIEVED IS A 14% PREMIUM TO SEPTEMBER 2017 BOOK VALUE AND NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND ANNUAL FINANCE COSTS.​