BRIEF-Helios Towers Africa says may list on the London Stock Exchange​
September 18, 2017 / 1:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Helios Towers Africa says may list on the London Stock Exchange​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Helios Towers Africa

* Shareholders are exploring strategic options for business to drive its long-term growth​

* Options may include possibility of listing on london stock exchange​

* ‍At this stage, no decision has been made with all options remaining open to company

* Investors in HTA include: Helios Investment Partners, Quantum Strategic Partners, Albright Capital Management LLC, RIT Capital Partners Plc, the International Finance Corporation and Millicom International Cellular.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

