March 1 (Reuters) - Helix Biomedix Inc:

* HELIX ANNOUNCES FIRST CLOSE OF $200 MILLION IN FINANCING TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN PERSONAL GENOMICS

* HELIX SAYS PARTICIPATION IN ROUND INCLUDE ILLUMINA, KLEINER PERKINS CAUFIELD BYERS, MAYO CLINIC, SUTTER HILL VENTURES, WARBURG PINCUS