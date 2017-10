Sept 27 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp

* Helix Biopharma Corp. Announces fda approval to accelerate dose escalation for U.S. Phase i clinical study

* Helix Biopharma Corp- U.S. Food and drug administration has approved an amendment to their U.S. Phase I study, protocol ldos001

* Helix Biopharma - ‍study to implement accelerated dose design up to 6μg/kg followed by standard 3+3 design for final 2 dosing cohorts, 9 and 12 μg/kg​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: