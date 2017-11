Nov 20 (Reuters) - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc:

* Says on nov 15, co’s unit, sembcorp marine’s unit, entered amendment no. 3 to construction contract dated Sept 11, 2013

* Says ‍amendment delays delivery of Q7000 to Dec 31, 2019, & defers payment of 20% of contract price to delivery date of Dec 31, 2019​

* Says ‍construction contract dated September 11, 2013 for construction in Singapore of Helix's Q7000​ - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2j8Yz1Q) Further company coverage: