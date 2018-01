Jan 11 (Reuters) - HELLA:

* ‍CURRENCY-ADJUSTED SALES INCREASE OF 9.3 PERCENT IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL YEAR​

* H1 REPORTED SALES GROWTH OF 8.0 PERCENT TO EUR 3.5 BILLION

* ‍H1 ADJUSTED EBIT IMPROVES BY 9.3 PERCENT TO EUR 293 MILLION​

* POSITIVE COMPANY OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER FIRST HALF OF FISCAL YEAR

* ‍SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN SALES IN AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT (+9.1 PERCENT)​

* POSITIVE COMPANY OUTLOOK CONFIRMED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017/2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)