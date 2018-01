BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau Now Sees 2017 Revenue At Or Slightly Above Yr Ago

Jan 12 (Reuters) - HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG:

* PUBLISHES NEW ORDER INTAKE FIGURES AND CONFIRMS 2017 EARNINGS ESTIMATES / GUIDANCE FOR 2018-2019 CONVERTED TO CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE TAX

* ORDER INTAKE OF EUR 245.4 MILLION IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR (FY 2016: EUR 286.8 MILLION)

* WILL NOT ACHIEVE ITS EXPECTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE LEVEL OF AT LEAST EUR 290.0 MILLION FOR 2017

* EARNINGS BEFORE TAX IN 2017 WILL MOST LIKELY LIE IN TARGETED RANGE, BETWEEN EUR 18.5 MILLION AND EUR 19.5 MILLION

* NOW SEES CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IN 2017 ABOUT AT, OR SLIGHTLY ABOVE, PR YEAR‘S LEVEL (EUR 263.8 MILLION)

* RESOLUTION TO WITHDRAW ITS REVENUE PLANNING FOR 2018 AND 2019

* EARNINGS BEFORE TAX OF BETWEEN EUR 21.0 MILLION AND EUR 22.5 MILLION ARE EXPECTED FOR 2018

* EARNINGS BEFORE TAX OF BETWEEN EUR 21.0 MILLION AND EUR 22.5 MILLION ARE EXPECTED FOR 2018

* SEES EARNINGS BEFORE TAX OF BETWEEN EUR 23.5 MILLION AND EUR 26.0 MILLION FOR 2019