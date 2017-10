Sept 28 (Reuters) - Helmerich And Payne Inc

* Says ‍Juan Pablo Tardio, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has informed company of his intention to retire in June of 2018​

* Says ‍company will soon begin a comprehensive search for CFO candidates​

* Says ‍Tardio will continue to serve in his current role until a successor is identified and has an opportunity to effectively transition into that position​