Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* HEMOGENYX PHARMA PLC - STMNT RE SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT

* HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍CONFIRMS IT HAS FILED A PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATION RELATING TO COMPANY‘S DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW TYPE OF HUMANISED MICE

* HEMOGENYX PHARMA- ‍FIRST DATA RESULTS HAVE SHOWN CDX BI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODIES ARE CAPABLE OF ATTACKING AND ELIMINATING BLOOD CANCER ACUTE MYELOGENOUS LEUKEMIA IN VITRO​