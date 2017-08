July 21 (Reuters) - Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd :

* Says it received supporting fund of 30 million yuan for production of carbon graphite negative electrode material for lithium ion battery project

* Says its unit receives supporting fund of 8.7 million yuan for lithium battery negative electrode material project

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aSzYZz

