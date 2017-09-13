FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heng Xin China updates on writ of summons served to Shanshui Cement
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 13, 2017 / 10:50 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Heng Xin China updates on writ of summons served to Shanshui Cement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Heng Xin China Holdings Ltd:

* Co was notified by Wong that on 6 Sept 2017, Shanshui Cement was served with writ of summons

* Plaintiffs have articulated a claim which they seek to bring derivatively on behalf of Shanshui Cement

* Derivative action names Tianrui Group Co and fourteen past and present directors and officers of Shanshui Cement as defendants

* According to Wong Chi Keung's confirmation, Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in derivative action Source text (bit.ly/2vU4bC7) Further company coverage:

