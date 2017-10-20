BRIEF-Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics sees FY 2017 net profit up 10 pct to 40 pct

Oct 20(Reuters) - Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 485.3 million yuan to 617.7 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 441.2 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are capacity release of solar photovoltaic industry and boom in downstream industry of magnetic material as well as development of new product and new customers Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GW4sz5 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)