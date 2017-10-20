FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics sees FY 2017 net profit up 10 pct to 40 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 20, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics sees FY 2017 net profit up 10 pct to 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20(Reuters) - Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 485.3 million yuan to 617.7 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 441.2 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are capacity release of solar photovoltaic industry and boom in downstream industry of magnetic material as well as development of new product and new customers Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GW4sz5 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.