Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd

* Says it will continue working on its restructuring plan to buy petrochem assets for 11.5 billion yuan ($1.73 billion) after securities regulator’s rejection

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yP9Eyq; bit.ly/2yJfdPi

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6430 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)