Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd

* Says it completed the issuance of 118.5 million shares at 25.83 yuan per share and raised 3.06 billion yuan in total, through private placement

* Says top shareholder, Cui Genliang increased voting power to 19.9 percent from 19.3 percent

* Says second biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 10.6 percent from 11.6 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iVhehF

