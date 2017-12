Dec 26 (Reuters) - Hengxin Shambala Culture Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PARTNERS, SUCH AS NEW ZEALAND'S PUKEKO PICTURES, ON 1ST STAGE OF MEDICAL-RELATED PROJECT WORTH UP TO 450 MILLION YUAN ($68.74 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ld9KaH Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5460 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)