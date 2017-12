BRIEF-Henry Group updates On Acquisition Of Co By Sansheng Hongye (Hong Kong) Ltd

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Henry Group Holdings Ltd:

* ‍VENDORS AGREED TO SELL CONVERTIBLE NOTE IN OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF HK$11 MILLION HELD BY SUPERB GLOBAL GROUP​

* SANSHENG HONGYE (HONG KONG​)TO BUY AN AGGREGATE OF 806 MILLION SHARES HELD BY VENDOR II AND 12.6 MILLION SHARES HELD BY VENDOR III

* ‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON WEDNESDAY, 27 DEC​

* ACQUISITION OF SHARES AND CONVERTIBLE NOTE IN HENRY GROUP HOLDINGS BY SANSHENG HONGYE‍ COMPLETED ON 21 DEC​