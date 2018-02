BRIEF-Henry Schein Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.06

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.03 TO $4.14

* Q4 SALES ROSE 6.3 PERCENT TO $3.3 BILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN 2018 TO BE IN 24% RANGE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* SAYS “WE BELIEVE END MARKETS WE SERVE ARE HEALTHY”

* Q4 NON-GAAP NET INCOME EXCLUDES ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $143.0 MILLION OR $0.92/DILUTED SHARE FOR TAXES ASSOCIATED WITH U.S. TAX REFORM

* HENRY SCHEIN - TO DISTRIBUTE UP TO $1,000 ONE-TIME CASH BONUS TO SOME STAFF MEMBERS IN U.S. WITH ONE FULL YEAR OF SERVICE AS OF JAN. 1

* IMPACT OF REPURCHASE OF SHARES ON Q4 2017 DILUTED EPS WAS ABOUT ONE HALF OF ONE CENT

* HENRY SCHEIN - ANTICIPATED IMPACT TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME BONUSES IS ABOUT $0.02

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97, REVENUE VIEW $3.31 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.99 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)