BRIEF-Herantis Pharma H2 Net loss at EUR 136,700

March 2 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj:

* ‍HERANTIS DOES NOT EXPECT ESSENTIAL REVENUES IN 2018​

* ‍CONTINUES TO INVEST IN ITS ONGOING DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS IN SECONDARY LYMPHEDEMA AND PARKINSON’S DISEASE​

* ‍MAIN OBJECTIVES FOR 2018 ARE LAUNCHING A PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY WITH COMPANY’S DRUG CANDIDATE LYMFACTIN®​

* ‍MAIN OBJECTIVES FOR 2018 ARE COMPLETING PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN PHASE 1-2 CLINICAL STUDY WITH CDNF​

* ‍DID NOT HAVE ESSENTIAL REVENUES IN 2017 OR IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* H2 NET LOSS EUR 136,700 VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES ‍THAT NO DIVIDEND SHALL BE PAID FOR FINANCIAL PERIOD JANUARY 1-DECEMBER 31, 2017.​