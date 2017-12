Dec 27 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj:

* REG-HERANTIS PHARMA EXPANDS ON TIMELINE FOR LYMFACTIN STUDIES

* ANNOUNCES A SLIGHT DELAY IN COMPLETING PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN CLINICAL PHASE 1 STUDY WITH LYMFACTIN​

* ‍PATIENT RECRUITMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q1 OF 2018 INSTEAD OF BY END OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)