BRIEF-Herbalife Announces Strategic Initiatives To Enhance Shareholder Value

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd:

* HERBALIFE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO ENHANCE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* HERBALIFE LTD - UPDATED ITS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY AND IS PREPARING TO PURSUE A “MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION” TENDER OFFER

* HERBALIFE - PREPARING TO PURSUE “MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION” TENDER OFFER TO BUY BETWEEN $450 MILLION AND UP TO $650 MILLION OF CO‘S SHARES

* HERBALIFE LTD - ALSO SEEKING TO REFINANCE A PORTION OF COMPANY‘S $1.15 BILLION OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE ON AUGUST 15, 2019

* HERBALIFE LTD - ALSO INTENDS TO EFFECT A TWO-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT OF COMMON STOCK

* HERBALIFE LTD - ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO CHANGE ITS NAME TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD

* HERBALIFE LTD - EXPECTS TENDER OFFER, REFINANCING OF NOTES WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2018