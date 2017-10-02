FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd says ‍"we could face additional risks resulting from changes in China's data privacy and cybersecurity requirements"
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
October 2, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd says ‍"we could face additional risks resulting from changes in China's data privacy and cybersecurity requirements"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd

* Herbalife Ltd says ‍“we could face additional risks resulting from changes in china’s data privacy and cybersecurity requirements” - SEC filing​

* Herbalife-‍​on Sept 18, co, some of its units were named as defendants in class action lawsuit, titled Rodgers, Et Al. versus Herbalife Ltd Et Al

* Herbalife-Lawsuit alleges violations of Florida’s deceptive and unfair trade practices statute and federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations statutes

* Herbalife says believes the lawsuit is “without merit” and will defend against the claims in the lawsuit

* Herbalife ltd says ‍"with online orderings throughout China, there has been a declining demand in company-operated retail stores"​ Source: (bit.ly/2khyBgu) Further company coverage:

