2 months ago
BRIEF-Herbalife names Frank Lamberti as EVP, managing director for americas and worldwide marketing
June 13, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Herbalife names Frank Lamberti as EVP, managing director for americas and worldwide marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd:

* Herbalife nutrition announces new appointments to corporate leadership team

* Appointed Frank Lamberti to role of EVP and managing director for the americas and worldwide marketing

* Lamberti succeeds Miguel Angel Fernandez, who has left company to assume role of president of Avon Products, Inc

* Announces appointment of Richard Werber to acting general counsel while company conducts a search for role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

