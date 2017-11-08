FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Herc Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.45
November 8, 2017 / 11:44 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Herc Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Herc Holdings Inc-

* Herc Holdings reports 2017 third quarter and nine months results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herc Holdings Inc - ‍raises lower end of full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $560 million from $550 million and maintains high end of $590 million​

* Herc Holdings Inc - ‍ equipment rental revenues were $413.1 million and total revenues were $457.6 million in Q3 of 2017​

* Q3 revenue view $422.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herc Holdings Inc - ‍ now expects to spend approximately $355 million to $365 million in net fleet capital expenditures for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

