BRIEF-Herc Holdings Q4 Earnings Per Share $7.44

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Herc Holdings Inc:

* HERC HOLDINGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.44

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 21.3 PERCENT TO $491.7 MILLION

* PROVIDES GUIDANCE OF $620 MILLION TO $655 MILLION FOR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

* 2017 Q4 INCLUDED AN ESTIMATED 1-TIME NET BENEFIT OF $207.1 MILLION WITH ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* FOR 2018, SEES NET FLEET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $525 MILLION TO $575 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $454.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S