Feb 6 (Reuters) - HERIGE SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 547.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 523.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONTINUES TO BE CONFIDENT IN ITS THREE BUSINESS MARKETS AND ITS COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2018. ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2E60FNt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)