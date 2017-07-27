FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
BRIEF-Heritage Financial to acquire Puget Sound for $126.1 mln
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 27, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-Heritage Financial to acquire Puget Sound for $126.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Heritage Financial Corp

* Heritage Financial Corporation to acquire Puget Sound Bancorp, Inc.

* Will acquire Puget Sound in an all stock transaction valued at approximately $126.1 million, or $35.84 per share

* Heritage Financial Corp - Puget Sound shareholders will receive 1.320 shares of Heritage common stock for each share of Puget Sound common stock

* Upon consummation, shareholders of Puget Sound will own approximately 13.4% of combined co

* Definitive agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of heritage and puget sound

* Heritage Financial Corp - merger is subject to regulatory approvals, approval by Puget Sound shareholders, certain other customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.