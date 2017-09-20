FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
September 20, 2017 / 8:12 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Herman Miller reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Herman Miller Inc

* Herman Miller reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 sales $580.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $578.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $0.55 to $0.61

* Sees Q2 2018 sales $590 million to $620 million

* Herman Miller Inc qtrly ‍orders and backlog up 8% organically compared to prior year​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $584.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herman Miller - While overall global economic picture remains positive, there will be some challenges resulting from recent storms in Texas And South East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

