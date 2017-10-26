FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics granted FDA fast track designation for HTX-011
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 26, 2017 / 1:07 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics granted FDA fast track designation for HTX-011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc

* Heron Therapeutics granted FDA fast track designation for HTX-011 to reduce postoperative pain and the need for opioid analgesics for 72 hours

* Heron Therapeutics Inc - ‍Phase 3 studies for HTX-011 ongoing; NDA filing planned for 2018​

* Heron Therapeutics - ‍expect to report top-line results from pivotal phase 3 studies in first half of 2018 and file for FDA review in second half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

